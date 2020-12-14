Advertisement

Hy-Vee to donate more than 1 million pounds of food to food banks across the Midwest

(KY3)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2020 at 8:50 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Hy-Vee announced on Monday it is donating more than 1 million pounds of food to 17 Feeding America-affiliated food banks across the Midwest.

Hy-Vee said it partnered with dozens of its national and regional food suppliers to provide more than 20 truckloads of food and supplies for the holiday season.

The donation deliveries will begin Monday and continue through December 16.

The food banks that will be receiving the donations are in Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wisconsin.

In Iowa, the donations will be going to the Food Bank of Iowa in Des Moines, the Food Bank of Iowa in Ottumwa, HACAP Food Reservoir in Hiawatha, Northeast Iowa Food Bank in Waterloo, and River Bend Food Bank in Davenport.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this July 30, 2020, file photo, Des Moines Public Schools Admin Support Coordinator...
Total COVID-19 hospitalizations continue decrease, ICU usage flat
Cedar Rapids issues limited water boil order for residents on Northeast side
Snowfall Totals from Dec. 11-12, 2020
Snowfall Totals for December 11-12, 2020
Michael Joe Meyer, 29, was sentenced on December 10, 2020 to two years in federal prison after...
Tipton man sentenced to two years in federal prison for possessing a gun as a felon
The Electoral College is written in the Constitution in Article II, Section I.
Cedar Rapids man set to vote for the next president as Electoral College member

Latest News

'Holy' promo video with Justin Bieber and the Lewisham & Greenwich NHS Choir
University of Iowa Health Care has received its first shipment of COVID-19 vaccines.
University of Iowa Health Care receives first COVID-19 vaccine shipment, vaccinations to begin Monday
UI Health Care receives COVID-19 vaccine
The family of an inmate at an Iowa prison says they worry about their loved one's health after...
Family of inmate worries for their health at Iowa prison