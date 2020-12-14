Hy-Vee to donate more than 1 million pounds of food to food banks across the Midwest

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Hy-Vee announced on Monday it is donating more than 1 million pounds of food to 17 Feeding America-affiliated food banks across the Midwest.

Hy-Vee said it partnered with dozens of its national and regional food suppliers to provide more than 20 truckloads of food and supplies for the holiday season.

The donation deliveries will begin Monday and continue through December 16.

The food banks that will be receiving the donations are in Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wisconsin.

In Iowa, the donations will be going to the Food Bank of Iowa in Des Moines, the Food Bank of Iowa in Ottumwa, HACAP Food Reservoir in Hiawatha, Northeast Iowa Food Bank in Waterloo, and River Bend Food Bank in Davenport.

