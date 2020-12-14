Advertisement

Hy-Vee expands rapid antigen testing this week

By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2020 at 6:30 AM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Hy-Vee is offering rapid antigen testing at more locations across Iowa beginning Monday.

Hy-Vee said the testing process will be done via an outdoor, drive-thru testing process, with results being provided in about 1-2 hours after testing.

Hy-Vee is only accepting payment for testing by credit or debit card, with cost for tests varying by location. Patients are required to wear a mask during testing.

For more information, including how to register for testing, click here.

Hy-Vee said it is following CDC guidance for the rapid antigen testing. Under that guidance, only those who are symptomatic or asymptomatic with a known or reported exposure in the last 14 days will be eligible for testing.

Here are the Iowa locations:

  • Lincoln Center Hy-Vee, 640 Lincoln Way, Ames, IA; Testing begins Monday, Dec. 14
  • Hy-Vee on Agency, 3140 Agency St., Burlington, IA; Testing begins Monday, Dec. 21
  • College Square Hy-Vee, 6301 University Ave., Cedar Falls, IA; Testing begins Monday, Dec. 14
  • Edgewood Hy-Vee, 5050 Edgewood Road NE, Cedar Rapids, IA; Testing begins Monday, Dec. 14
  • Mount Vernon Hy-Vee, 4035 Mt. Vernon Road, Cedar Rapids, IA; Testing begins Monday, Dec. 14
  • Clinton Hy-Vee, 901 S. Fourth St., Clinton, IA; Testing begins Monday, Dec. 21
  • West Locust Street Hy-Vee, 2351 W. Locust St., Davenport, IA; Testing begins Monday, Dec. 14
  • 3860 Elmore Ave. (Gordman’s parking lot), Davenport, IA; Testing begins Monday, Dec. 21
  • East Euclid Hy-Vee, 2540 E. Euclid Ave., Des Moines, IA; Testing begins Thursday, Dec. 10
  • Asbury Plaza Hy-Vee, 2395 NW Arterial, Dubuque, IA; Testing begins Monday, Dec. 14
  • Fort Dodge Hy-Vee, 115 S. 29th St., Fort Dodge, IA; Testing begins Monday, Dec. 14
  • 1201 N. Dodge St. (former North Dodge Hy-Vee location), Iowa City, IA; Testing begins Thursday, Dec. 10
  • Keokuk Hy-Vee, 3111 Main St., Keokuk, IA; Testing begins Monday, Dec. 21
  • Mount Pleasant Hy-Vee, 1700 E. Washington St., Mount Pleasant, IA; Testing begins Thursday, Dec. 10
  • Muscatine Hy-Vee Mainstreet, 510 E. Sixth St., Muscatine, IA; Testing begins Monday, Dec. 14
  • South Hy-Vee, 1025 N. Quincy Ave., Ottumwa, IA; Testing begins Monday, Dec. 14
  • Hy-Vee on Hamilton, 2827 Hamilton Blvd., Sioux City, IA; Testing begins Monday, Dec. 14
  • Urbandale Hy-Vee, 8701 Douglas Ave., Urbandale, IA; Testing begins Thursday, Dec. 10
  • West Lakes Hy-Vee, 1725 Jordan Creek Pkwy, West Des Moines, IA; Testing begins Monday, Dec. 14

For more information and locations, click here.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this July 30, 2020, file photo, Des Moines Public Schools Admin Support Coordinator...
Total COVID-19 hospitalizations continue decrease, ICU usage flat
Cedar Rapids issues limited water boil order for residents on Northeast side
Snowfall Totals from Dec. 11-12, 2020
Snowfall Totals for December 11-12, 2020
Michael Joe Meyer, 29, was sentenced on December 10, 2020 to two years in federal prison after...
Tipton man sentenced to two years in federal prison for possessing a gun as a felon
Dustin Sample, 35, of Urbandale, was arrested Sunday morning, December 13, 2020, in connection...
Urbandale Police arrest man in connection with woman’s death

Latest News

The University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City on July 17, 2020.
Univ. of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics to receive COVID-19 vaccine Monday
The Pfizer Global Supply Kalamazoo manufacturing plant is shown in Portage, Mich., Friday, Dec....
EXPLAINER: How much COVID-19 vaccine will be shipped in US
A bipartisan group of lawmakers is also hoping to deliver a relief package that would aid small...
COVID-19 vaccine rolls out as US nears 300,000 deaths
Shirley and Norman McArthur celebrated their 72nd wedding anniversary after Norman, a World War...
WWII veteran celebrates 72nd wedding anniversary after COVID-19 battle