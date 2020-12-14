Family of inmate worries for their health at Iowa prison

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - The family of an inmate at an Iowa prison says they worry for their loved one’s health after a 12th inmate likely died of COVID-19 last week.

Sara Simmons, 36, is serving time at the Iowa Correctional Institution for Women in Mitchellville for violating probation.

Her mother, Kimberly Blake, says her daughter has Factor Five Leiden, a rare blood disorder which increases the chances of blood clots.

“She’s very high risk for the COVID,” Blake said. “If she gets COVID, she’s going to die there. I’m just worried about this COVID and these girl not being able to be heard.”

Blake says a staff member told her daughter bleach and hand sanitizer have been distributed to each unit, but she later learned that wasn’t the case.

She also worries people in quarantine are moving to other areas of the prison too early.

The Iowa Department of Corrections reports there are more than 200 inmates and more than 50 employees statewide who have the COVID-19. A total of 12 inmates and 2 employees have died of the virus.

Many of the fatalities were at the Anamosa State prison.

