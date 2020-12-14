Advertisement

Explosion and fire at Waterloo school bus garage injures 4

Waterloo Fire Rescue logo.
Waterloo Fire Rescue logo.
By the Associated Press
Published: Dec. 14, 2020 at 5:22 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
WATERLOO, Iowa (AP) — Waterloo officials are working to determine the cause of an explosion and fire at a school bus garage.

Authorities say the explosion happened Monday afternoon at School Bus Sales in Waterloo. Four people were taken by car to hospitals. The extent of their injuries was not immediately known.

Fire Battalion Chief Troy Luck said walls at the business were blown out and a burning school bus was found inside the building.

