Advertisement

Dubuque County health care workers to receive COVID-19 vaccinations Monday

By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2020 at 6:59 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Health care workers in Dubuque County start receiving COVID-19 vaccinations Monday.

The county is getting nearly 2,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine.

The Dubuque County Public Health Incident Management Team says these initial vaccines will go to health care providers who have direct contact with patients.

They will also go to health care providers and residents at long-term care facilities.

If the Moderna vaccine receives approval, the county expects to receive 400 doses.

In total, the state will receive more than 170,000 doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines this month.

Kelly Garcia, the interim director of the Iowa Department of Public Health, said she expects anyone who wants the vaccine will have it available to them by the middle of 2021.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this July 30, 2020, file photo, Des Moines Public Schools Admin Support Coordinator...
Total COVID-19 hospitalizations continue decrease, ICU usage flat
Cedar Rapids issues limited water boil order for residents on Northeast side
Snowfall Totals from Dec. 11-12, 2020
Snowfall Totals for December 11-12, 2020
Michael Joe Meyer, 29, was sentenced on December 10, 2020 to two years in federal prison after...
Tipton man sentenced to two years in federal prison for possessing a gun as a felon
The Electoral College is written in the Constitution in Article II, Section I.
Cedar Rapids man set to vote for the next president as Electoral College member

Latest News

FILE - This March 16, 2020 file photo shows vials used by pharmacists to prepare syringes used...
After 110K virus deaths, nursing homes face vaccine fears
The family of an inmate at an Iowa prison says they worry about their loved one's health after...
Family of inmate worries for their health at Iowa prison
Johnson County extends public health disaster emergency
Boxes containing the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine are prepared to be shipped at the Pfizer...
US set for first COVID-19 shots as shipments begin arriving