Dubuque County health care workers to receive COVID-19 vaccinations Monday

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Health care workers in Dubuque County start receiving COVID-19 vaccinations Monday.

The county is getting nearly 2,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine.

The Dubuque County Public Health Incident Management Team says these initial vaccines will go to health care providers who have direct contact with patients.

They will also go to health care providers and residents at long-term care facilities.

If the Moderna vaccine receives approval, the county expects to receive 400 doses.

In total, the state will receive more than 170,000 doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines this month.

Kelly Garcia, the interim director of the Iowa Department of Public Health, said she expects anyone who wants the vaccine will have it available to them by the middle of 2021.

