Advertisement

Deadline for Affordable Care Act signups is Tuesday

Obamacare signups are approaching.
Obamacare signups are approaching.(Source: healthcare.gov)
By CNN staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2020 at 7:12 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The clock is ticking for Americans looking to sign up for health coverage under the federal government.

Open enrollment in 36 states for healthcare.gov ends Tuesday.

According to federal data, nearly 4 million chose Obamacare plans as of Dec. 5.

The enrollment takes place as the Supreme Court is considering the fate of the health reform law.

The Trump Administration and a group of Republican state attorneys are attempting to invalidate the Affordable Care Act.

They say the individual mandate is unconstitutional after Congress trimmed the penalty for not having health insurance to nothing.

Chief Justice John Roberts and Justice Brett Kavanaugh both said the law doesn’t have to be thrown out entirely even if a provision is found to be unconstitutional.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this July 30, 2020, file photo, Des Moines Public Schools Admin Support Coordinator...
Total COVID-19 hospitalizations continue decrease, ICU usage flat
Cedar Rapids issues limited water boil order for residents on Northeast side
Snowfall Totals from Dec. 11-12, 2020
Snowfall Totals for December 11-12, 2020
Michael Joe Meyer, 29, was sentenced on December 10, 2020 to two years in federal prison after...
Tipton man sentenced to two years in federal prison for possessing a gun as a felon
The Electoral College is written in the Constitution in Article II, Section I.
Cedar Rapids man set to vote for the next president as Electoral College member

Latest News

FILE - This March 16, 2020 file photo shows vials used by pharmacists to prepare syringes used...
After 110K virus deaths, nursing homes face vaccine fears
The family of an inmate at an Iowa prison says they worry about their loved one's health after...
Family of inmate worries for their health at Iowa prison
Johnson County extends public health disaster emergency
In this June 2, 2019, file photo, a fresh monarch butterfly rests on a Swedish Ivy plant soon...
Endangered-species decision expected on beloved monarch butterfly
Taft Middle School in Cedar Rapids to return to in-person learning