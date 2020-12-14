Advertisement

Coralville continues annual Aisle of Lights tradition

By Hope Sears
Published: Dec. 13, 2020 at 11:32 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CORALVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) -Coralville’s annual Aisle of Lights continued on the tradition of having festive holiday lights this year.

The lights display included luminarias.

People could pick up bags and sand from the city. After putting sand in the bag, people could light a small candle to put inside and leave on the lights on their sidewalks.

The display was for one night only. Residents had to clean up the bags the next day.

The luminaria walk is something Coralville has done since 1980.

“It’s so special to do something and celebrate with the community,” director of Parks and Recreation Sherri Proud said, “and I guess that’s why we do this. we want Coralville to be.”

Proud said ”you know we want to give very special moments to our residences and to make it have a very small-town feel and this is something that does that.”

The city also had a celebration outside city hall with hot cocoa and a fireplace to warm up.

People could also build themselves a train made out of candy from take-home kits.

