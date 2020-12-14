Cold afternoon, flurries possible tonight through Tuesday

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Clouds will continue to build in this afternoon, but it will be a chilly day. Highs will be in the low to mid-20s, but light winds will be making it feel even colder throughout the day.

A storm system will be pushing to the south of us, but that could cause a few flurries tonight and into tomorrow. Temperatures will be dropping in the teens again tonight, with single digits wind chills out the door. If you aren’t seeing flurries tomorrow, expect overcast skies.

Highs will continue to stay in the 20s. Temperatures will then slowly rise through the week into the low to mid-30s.

