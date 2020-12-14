Advertisement

Chilly temperatures take us into the work week

By Jan Ryherd
Published: Dec. 13, 2020 at 6:23 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Look for a chilly but quiet night ahead with temperatures dipping into the low and middle teens. With just a slight breeze of 10-20 MPH, temperatures will feel like the single digits again early Monday morning. Look for a mix of sun and clouds with temperatures topping out in the mid to upper 20s through mid-week.

We are watching a small chance for snow showers on Tuesday, but the track of this system continues to shift, favoring eastern Iowa less as it does.

We have a better shot at snow again by next weekend. As always, stay up to date with the latest forecast as winter weather can change quickly!

