Chilly December week ahead

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Plan on a chilly and mostly clear start to your Monday. Later this morning and into the afternoon, we’ll slowly watch clouds build and eventually overspread this entire area. These clouds are due to a storm system that largely passes to our south, though we may see a few scattered flurries out of it later tonight into tomorrow. If so, no impacts of any kind are expected. Looking ahead, temperatures this week will be typical for mid-December with many nights in the teens and highs into the 20s and 30s. Another opportunity for a few flurries may exist on Thursday and again Friday night, but again, these systems shouldn’t really cause much concern at all. Early next week, highs may actually go above normal for a few days with the potential for some 40s.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.