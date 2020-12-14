Cedar Rapids man set to vote for the next president as Electoral College member

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -A Cedar Rapids man is helping to pick the next president tomorrow as a member of the Electoral College. David Chung is one of Iowa’s six Electoral College members voting for the president in Des Moines tomorrow. The constitution gives the electors the power to choose the President. President Elect Joe Biden won an expected 306 electoral votes in last month’s election, surpassing the 270 needed to get elected. President Trump fell short with an expected 232 votes. President Trump did win the popular vote in Iowa, securing the state’s electors.

Chung has been active with the Republican Party for years. He looks at being an elector as his lifetime achievement award, but Monday will be bittersweet

“No one runs to be an elector hoping to be part of, the other team,” he said. “The other side taking the presidency.”

When President Trump won Iowa back in 2016, protesters pressured electors to switch their votes. Chung thinks it will be a lot calmer this time around.

“Had Trump won the Electoral College this year,” he said. There probably would have been {protestors} again. 2016 is probably a good guide.”

He believes the Electoral College works because it makes smaller states like Iowa matter. [TAKE “It gives them a voice,” he said. “That would be drowned out if the president was chosen strictly by the popular vote.”

Chung worked past elections and says he trust the election process. He believes the President will accept the results. “I think the Electoral College will vote and I think the vote will turnout as expected,” he said. “I believe congress will accept the vote of the electors.”

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.