Amani Community Services cooking free meals for people

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -A local nonprofit that works with culturally specific domestic violence and sexual assault victims is giving back to the community with free meals tomorrow.

Amani Community Services plans to pass out more than 50 meals at Vivian’s Soul Food at 2925 Williams Pkwy SW, in Cedar Rapids. It will run from 12:00pm-2:00pm.

Amani workers are cooking up the meal. Leaders say it’s a good way to give back during the holidays, but also let people know about their services.

“Especially during holiday time,” said Lisa Ambrose, Executive Director with Amani Community Services. “We always see a spike in domestic violence or sexual assaults, so we just wanted to do something to give back to the community.”

