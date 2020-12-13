Advertisement

“Woody’s” Toy Donation Drive delivers 1,000 toys to area children in hospitals

An Evansdale man made his annual trip to Iowa City Saturday to brighten the holidays for children in the hospital.(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2020 at 7:26 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - An Evansdale man made his annual trip to Iowa City Saturday to brighten the holidays for children in the hospital.

Paul Woodward made the visit for his annual “Woody’s” toy donation drive. It started 11 years ago after his son was diagnosed with cancer. Saturday, he dropped off toys at the Ronald McDonald house in Iowa City. The drive is for cancer patients there and at the University of Iowa Stead Children’s hospital. Woodward says to be able to do this especially during the pandemic is important for him.

“What I get from this is the gratitude of just doing this and seeing all the smile and joy on their faces when they are able to come out and pick out the toys they want. It’s an out of the goodness of my heart type of thing. It’s pretty amazing to see as well as the help I received in the last two months just from collecting the toys,” said Woodward.

Due to COVID this year, Woodward did not visit with families, and says the pandemic did put a bit of a damper on how many toys were donated, but Saturday, he was able to bring down about one thousand toys for kids.

This is the 10th year for the drive.

