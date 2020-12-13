Advertisement

Urbandale Police arrest man in connection with woman’s death

By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 13, 2020 at 5:09 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
URBANDALE, Iowa (AP) - An Iowa man has been arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder in connection with a woman’s death in a Des Moines suburb.

Urbandale Police said officers found a woman with severe head trauma around 6:45 p.m. Saturday at a home in the 4000 block of 90th Street. The woman died at the scene. Her name and age weren’t immediately released.

Urbandale Police Sgt. Chad Underwood said 35-year-old Dustin Sample, of Urbandale, was arrested Sunday morning and charged with first-degree murder.

Dustin Sample, 35, of Urbandale, was arrested Sunday morning, December 13, 2020, in connection...
Dustin Sample, 35, of Urbandale, was arrested Sunday morning, December 13, 2020, in connection with a woman’s death and charged with first-degree murder.(Polk County Jail)

