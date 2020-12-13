Total COVID-19 hospitalizations continue decrease, ICU usage flat

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - The total number of people in Iowa hospitals due to the novel coronavirus continued its decline, as of new data on Sunday, while the number of the sickest patients saw no net change.

As of 10:30 a.m. on Sunday, the Iowa Department of Public Health said that 1,239 additional people who tested positive for COVID-19 were added to the state’s total, which is now 256,248 since the beginning of the pandemic. A total of 188,924 people are considered recovered from the disease, an increase of 1,461.

One person who died from COVID-19 was added to the state’s total in the last 24 hours, which is now 3,213.

749 people are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 in Iowa, a net decrease of 71 since Saturday morning’s report. 170 of those people are in intensive care units, showing no net change. 99 of those patients require the use of a ventilator, a net increase of five. 95 people were newly-admitted to Iowa hospitals with COVID-19 in the last 24 hour reporting period, only the second time since November 4 where that metric was under 100 in a single day.

An additional 3,758 people had test results reported by public and private labs over the last 24 hours. The positivity rate for this batch of tests was 33.0%. The positivity rate computed using this method may differ from the number on the state’s coronavirus dashboard, due to the fact that the state only releases the number of individuals who tested positive or negative for the first time, not the total number of tests including people who have tested more than once.

A total of 1,282,703 people in Iowa have been tested since the start of the pandemic.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.