Tipton man sentenced to two years in federal prison for possessing a gun as a felon

Michael Joe Meyer, 29, Had Prior Felony Convictions for Burglary and Eluding
Published: Dec. 13, 2020 at 3:44 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A Tipton man with a felony criminal record was sentenced to more than two years in federal prison for possessing a firearm.

Michael Joe Meyer, 29, was sentenced on December 10th after pleading guilty to a Felon in Possession of a Firearm charge on July 27, 2020.

According to court records, Meyer was seen on a surveillance camera loading and pointing a firearm towards a door for several minutes while he was working overnight.

Meyer was prohibited from possessing a gun because of previous felony convictions for eluding and burglary.

He was sentenced in Cedar Rapids by United States District Court Judge C.J. Williams to 27 months in prison. Meyer must also serve a three-year term of supervised release after his prison term has ended. There is no parole in the federal system.

Michael Joe Meyer, 29, was sentenced on December 10, 2020 to two years in federal prison after pleading guilty to a Felon in Possession of a Firearm charge.(Linn County Jail)

