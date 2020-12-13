Advertisement

New Orleans stage and screen actor Carol Sutton dies at 76

Carol Sutton arrives at the World Premiere of "Poms" on Wednesday, May 1, 2019, in Los Angeles.
Carol Sutton arrives at the World Premiere of "Poms" on Wednesday, May 1, 2019, in Los Angeles.(Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 12, 2020 at 8:40 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Actor Carol Sutton, a fixture on stages in her native New Orleans who built a steady career on the big and small screens, including roles in the 1989 comedy “Steel Magnolias” and the TV series “Queen Sugar,” has died from complications from COVID-19, according to New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell. Sutton was 76.

“The world may recognize her from her performances in movies and on TV — whether it’s ‘Treme’ or ‘Claws,’ or ‘Runaway Jury’ or ‘Queen Sugar’ — but we will always remember her commanding stage presence, her richly portrayed characters, and the warm heart she shared with her fellow cast and crew,” Cantrell said in a statement. Sutton died Thursday at Touro Infirmary.

After making her acting debut in the late 1960s in Dashiki Project Theatre productions, Sutton appeared in productions such as “The Last Madam,” “Native Tongues” and “A Raisin in the Sun.”

She moved to television in 1974 with “The Autobiography of Miss Jane Pittman” with Cicely Tyson and had roles in “In the Heat of the Night” and the TV movie “Uncle Tom’s Cabin” with Avery Brooks. Her recent TV credits included “Scream Queens,” the 2016 remake of the series “Roots,” “Treme,” “True Detective” and “Lovecraft Country.”

Her film work includes roles in such movies as “Monster’s Ball,” “Ray” and “The Help.” She played a policewoman in “The Pelican Brief” with Julia Roberts and Denzel Washington and a nurse opposite Sally Field, Dolly Parton and Shirley MacLaine in “Steel Magnolias.” She was a judge in “The Big Easy” with Dennis Quaid and Ellen Barkin.

Ava DuVernay, creator of the OWN series “Queen Sugar,” tweeted: “It was our honor to welcome this veteran actress of stage and screen to our show as Aunt Martha in Episode 409, ‘Stare at the Same Fires.’ May she rise and rest in peace and power.”

Survivors include a son, Archie; a daughter, Aunya; a brother, Oris Buckner; a sister, Adrienne Jopes; and five grandchildren.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Iowa Department of Transportation plow camera, taken along Interstate 380 near mile marker...
Tow bans for some counties as road conditions remain poor
Ambulance graphic by MGN.
Derecho-damaged tree falls on contractor in Cedar Rapids
Hospitals face challenges as COVID-19 spikes
Total number of COVID-19 cases in Iowa surpasses 255,000
Our snowfall forecast remains consistent in the 2-5″ range for much of the area and a Winter...
Rain and snow arrive today, advisory issued for most of the area tonight into Saturday
Ex-credit union manager charged in $1.5 million embezzlement

Latest News

A healthcare worker finishes up organizing COVID-19 tests at a drive-thru testing center...
The Latest: US leads world with 16 million cases of virus
An Evansdale man made his annual trip to Iowa City Saturday to brighten the holidays for...
“Woody’s” Toy Donation Drive delivers 1,000 toys to area children in hospitals
Caucus goers check in at a caucus at Roosevelt High School, Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, in Des...
Internal audit of 2020 Iowa caucuses points blame at national Democratic Party for delayed results
Country music legend Charley Pride dies