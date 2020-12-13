Advertisement

Man taken into custody after climbing on airplane wing before takeoff

By CNN
Published: Dec. 13, 2020 at 1:01 AM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (CNN) - A man was taken into custody at a Las Vegas-area airport after he hopped a fence and climbed onto the wing of an airplane as it was about to take off.

Video shows the man climbing on the wing of Alaska Airlines Flight 1367 as it prepared for takeoff Saturday at McCarran International Airport. Airport staff spotted the man around 2 p.m. PT after he hopped a perimeter fence.

Police and airport officials took the man into custody, and he was taken to a medical facility.

The plane went back to the gate for a full inspection. The flight departed approximately four hours after it had been scheduled to.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Iowa Department of Transportation plow camera, taken along Interstate 380 near mile marker...
Tow bans for some counties as road conditions remain poor
Hospitals face challenges as COVID-19 spikes
Total number of COVID-19 cases in Iowa surpasses 255,000
Ambulance graphic by MGN.
Derecho-damaged tree falls on contractor in Cedar Rapids
Our snowfall forecast remains consistent in the 2-5″ range for much of the area and a Winter...
Rain and snow arrive today, advisory issued for most of the area tonight into Saturday
Ex-credit union manager charged in $1.5 million embezzlement

Latest News

Police and airport officials took the man into custody, and he was taken to a medical facility.
RAW: Man climbs on plane wing before takeoff in Las Vegas
Iowa Derecho Storm Resource Center moves into new location
Iowa Derecho Storm Resource Center moves into new location
Iowa Derecho Storm Resource Center moves into new location
Iowa Derecho Storm Resource Center moves into new location
The Navy says a search started Thursday morning after a lookout spotted what appeared to be a...
Navy ends search for sailor who fell overboard from ship