Iowa State Patrol reports dozens of minor car accidents from weekend snow storm

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The weekend snow storm in Eastern Iowa led to dangerous road conditions that the Iowa State Patrol says contributed to around two dozen minor car accidents across District 11, which includes Linn, Benton and Johnson counties.

Tuffy’s Tire and Auto Service Center in Cedar Rapids has seen a big increase in business since the derecho, and is usually booked 3-4 days out. But workers say they got a number of calls on Saturday about the snow, and that many times, the first big snowfall can catch people off guard.

“If we’re told the tires are low on tread, and all of a sudden we’re caught with a lot of the slick snow we got last night, we can’t get stopped as well, we can’t turn as well, acceleration is different of course,” said Cory Traver, Operations Manager at Tuffy’s Tire and Auto Service Center , on the challenges of driving in the show.

Tuffy’s staff said it’s important to check a car’s tires, windshield wipers, and headlights before driving in the snow.

