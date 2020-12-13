Advertisement

Iowa Derecho Storm Resource Center moves into new location

By Becky Phelps
Published: Dec. 12, 2020 at 10:46 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Workers with the Iowa Derecho Storm Resource Center spent Saturday starting the move into their new, permanent location. They only had a few days to be out of their old building.

The Iowa Derecho Storm Resource Center is getting an upgrade with this move. Founder Raymond Siddell and volunteers unloaded the first few semi-trucks of supplies on Saturday. The new building, at 1150 27th Ave SW., is more than 17,000 square feet; much bigger than Siddell was hoping for, saying “We’re very excited to move into this awesome space.”

It has room for offices, more supplies, and has AC and heat...just in time for winter. The Resource Center is still helping around 1,500 people every week, and serving more than 300 meals a week, with old and new faces coming in for help every day. “We also have met so many new people over the last 30 days that either weren’t aware that we existed, or their situation has changed due to both the storm and the pandemic,” says Siddell.

Siddell is applying for non-profit status under the name Together We Achieve. When approved, that will allow them to apply for grants to help support their mission. ”This is an ever-changing world for so many people this year and so knowing that there were still people out there that they were just stepping forward to ask for help, just shows that there’s still a need and we need to continue to do this,” says Siddell.

Moving everything into this big space will take time, so the center will re-open on Tuesday, hoping to continue helping people others during this tough time.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Iowa Department of Transportation plow camera, taken along Interstate 380 near mile marker...
Tow bans for some counties as road conditions remain poor
Ambulance graphic by MGN.
Derecho-damaged tree falls on contractor in Cedar Rapids
Hospitals face challenges as COVID-19 spikes
Total number of COVID-19 cases in Iowa surpasses 255,000
Our snowfall forecast remains consistent in the 2-5″ range for much of the area and a Winter...
Rain and snow arrive today, advisory issued for most of the area tonight into Saturday
Ex-credit union manager charged in $1.5 million embezzlement

Latest News

Iowa Derecho Storm Resource Center moves into new location
Iowa Derecho Storm Resource Center moves into new location
An Evansdale man made his annual trip to Iowa City Saturday to brighten the holidays for...
“Woody’s” Toy Donation Drive delivers 1,000 toys to area children in hospitals
Caucus goers check in at a caucus at Roosevelt High School, Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, in Des...
Internal audit of 2020 Iowa caucuses points blame at national Democratic Party for delayed results
Snowfall Totals from Dec. 11-12, 2020
Snowfall Totals for December 11-12, 2020