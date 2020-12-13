Iowa Derecho Storm Resource Center moves into new location

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Workers with the Iowa Derecho Storm Resource Center spent Saturday starting the move into their new, permanent location. They only had a few days to be out of their old building.

The Iowa Derecho Storm Resource Center is getting an upgrade with this move. Founder Raymond Siddell and volunteers unloaded the first few semi-trucks of supplies on Saturday. The new building, at 1150 27th Ave SW., is more than 17,000 square feet; much bigger than Siddell was hoping for, saying “We’re very excited to move into this awesome space.”

It has room for offices, more supplies, and has AC and heat...just in time for winter. The Resource Center is still helping around 1,500 people every week, and serving more than 300 meals a week, with old and new faces coming in for help every day. “We also have met so many new people over the last 30 days that either weren’t aware that we existed, or their situation has changed due to both the storm and the pandemic,” says Siddell.

Siddell is applying for non-profit status under the name Together We Achieve. When approved, that will allow them to apply for grants to help support their mission. ”This is an ever-changing world for so many people this year and so knowing that there were still people out there that they were just stepping forward to ask for help, just shows that there’s still a need and we need to continue to do this,” says Siddell.

Moving everything into this big space will take time, so the center will re-open on Tuesday, hoping to continue helping people others during this tough time.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.