Internal audit of 2020 Iowa caucuses points blame at national Democratic Party for delayed results

DES MOINES, Iowa (Des Moines Register) - The national Democratic Party “aggressively interjected itself” into the 2020 Iowa caucuses, slowing down and complicating development of a reporting app that crashed on caucus night and slowed the tallying of results, an audit of the process found, according a report by the Des Moines Register and an internal review released by the Iowa Democratic Party to its State Central Committee on Saturday morning.

The Iowa Democratic Party commissioned the audit shortly after the February 3rd caucuses, hiring a pair of Democratic lawyers-Nick Klinefeldt, who was a federal attorney appointed by President Barack Obama, and former Iowa Attorney General Bonnie Campbell-to examine the technical and procedural failures that prevented it from announcing a caucus winner for days after the high-profile contest ended.

Notably, Shadow Inc., the company hired to design the app for the Iowa Democratic Party, began working on it in August 2019. But the company’s CEO, Gerard Niemira, told Motherboard, an online tech publication, that “we didn’t have a final production version of this until pretty close to caucus time.”

The report also says that, on caucus night, the DNC demanded access to the state party’s reporting data in real time. It wanted the access so that it could calculate the results to confirm the state’s numbers before anything would be released to the public.

Nearly four weeks after the caucus, former South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg was eventually declared the winner, but the fiasco was seen by many as a disaster and an embarrassment for Iowa and democrats in general.

Beyond the issues with the reporting app and clashes between factions of the state and national parties, the 29-page offered conclusions and recommendations for the following issues:

The reporting app delays resulted in a lack of training and usage of the app.

The app delays were not all attributable to the IDP or Shadow, Inc.

The DNC’s database conversion tool contained a coding error.

The coding error was attributable to the DNC’s last-minute demand for real-time access to the IDP’s database.

The reporting app performed as intended and was not hacked or compromised.

The boiler room (party headquarters set up to handle inquiries and results reporting from around the state) had several problems (including inability to handle high call volumes and inability to segregate calls from the general public and precinct chairs).

There were multiple issues that delayed the reporting of the results.

New DNC requirements caused challenges for the caucusing process.

The IDP failed to manage expectations with the media.

Click here to read the report in its entirety.

