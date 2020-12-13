Holiday gift ideas to fill a loved one’s kitchen

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Our Fareway Dietitian, Whitney Hemmer, has some interesting holiday gift ideas to fill up your loved one’s kitchen.

Digital Meat thermometer: Use a meat thermometer to check internal temperatures of meat for safety and best quality

Steaks, chops, roast - 145°F

Poultry - 165°F

Ground products - 160°F

Precooked ham - 145°F

Chef’s knife: A chef’s knife (or cook’s knife) is a large, multipurpose knife, so it’s the perfect start to any knife collection. Chef’s knives have a pointed tip and sloping curve, designed to cut in a rocking motion cutting technique. It works well from everything from herbs to hams to onions.

Cast-iron cookware: Few kitchen items boast the longevity and versatility of a cast-iron skillet. You can get that fresh from the grill taste, without stepping foot outside. Here is why you should invest in one:

Cast iron is sturdy and built to last. If properly taken care of, one pan could last a lifetime and it should become easier to cook with over time.

You can cook with cast iron almost anywhere, including stovetop, oven, grill, or campfire.

Cast iron gets very hot. It retains heat, and distributes heat evenly, so it’s perfect for searing and cooking meat.

Wonder what cuts work best? Thicker cuts seal in moisture and benefit from a cast iron pan. My favorites are bone-in ribeyes, flank steaks, pork tenderloins, and bone-in chicken breasts.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.