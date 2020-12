CENTER POINT, Iowa (KCRG) - Center Point-Urbana held on to beat Waverly-Shell Rock in a Top-5 thriller on Saturday, 42-39. Neither team led by double digits.

The Stormin’ Pointers improved to 4-1 on the season after Saturday’s win. The loss was Waverly-Shell Rock’s first of the season and falls to 3-1 overall.

