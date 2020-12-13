Advertisement

Cold air settles into the area for a few days

By Corey Thompson
Published: Dec. 13, 2020 at 6:32 AM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A period of colder weather is upon us, with highs staying in the mid to upper 20s for most over the next few days.

Most of Sunday will feature partly to mostly cloudy skies at times. Those that are fortunate enough to see some sunshine will get some help on their temperatures, but overall expect a chilly day.

Any additional breeze, particularly tonight, will add an additional chill to the air. Wind chills on Monday morning will likely be in the single digits to near zero at times, thanks to a slight increase in wind after a reinforcing shot of colder air moves in.

A very slight chance of isolated snow showers exists tomorrow night into Tuesday, with the next chance for precipitation holding off toward the weekend.

Temperatures warm up toward the end of the week as well, back above freezing for highs for several days.

