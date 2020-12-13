Cedar Rapids issues limited water boil order for residents on Northeast side

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The City of Cedar Rapids is asking approximately 31 water customers on the Northeast side within the boundary listed below to consider either boil their water or use bottled water as a precautionary measure after crews repaired a broken water main.

This addresses affected are within the following areas:

Birchwood Drive NE, between Terrace Hill Drive NE and Redbud Road NE

Lynbrook Drive NE, south of Knollshire Road NE

Additional individual addresses:

2207 Birchwood Drive NE

3600 Terrace Hill Drive NE

Crews have placed a door hanger with important information on the front door of all affected homes.

The City is also advising those who are pregnant, nursing, or have infants under 6 months of age to ONLY USE BOTTLED WATER.

According to a release, water main break in the area caused disruption to normal distribution operations, which created the potential for bacteria contamination. The broken water main has been repaired, water pressure has been restored, and flushing of the affected area is complete.

Water division staff are monitoring chlorine levels and providing bacteria sample analysis.

The City says there is no current indication of contamination, but are advising residents in the affected area to take the following steps for added protection:

Bring water to a boil,

Let it rapidly boil for at least 1 minute,

Allow to cool completely before consuming.

DO NOT CONSUME BOILED WATER IF YOU ARE PREGNANT, NURSING OR PREPARING FORMULA FOR INFANTS – USE ONLY BOTTLED WATER

The City says they anticipate completed results of bacteria analysis at some time on Tuesday, December 15th, at which time this advisory will be either lifted or extended.

Please check the City website at www.cedar-rapids.org for up-to-date notifications, or call the water department at 319-286-5910 during business hours.

The water department stresses that this advisory is PRECAUTIONARY and limited to the geographical area listed above.

Residents in nearby areas may have experienced low water pressure, but do not need to take any additional precautions at this time.

WATER IN ALL OTHER AREAS IS SAFE TO CONSUME.

