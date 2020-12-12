Advertisement

Two people hospitalized in Cedar Rapids after being struck by vehicle Friday night

By KCRG News Staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2020 at 7:36 AM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Two people were hurt on the southwest side of Cedar Rapids on Friday night after being hit by a vehicle, according to law enforcement officials.

At around 11:22 p.m. on Friday, the Cedar Rapids Police Department was sent to a report of an incident involving a vehicle and two pedestrians in the 100 block of 10th Street SW. Officers arrived and began providing aid to the two victims, who were then taken to a local hospital via ambulance for additional care.

One of the victims was described as having life-threatening injuries, according to officers.

Area Ambulance Service and the Cedar Rapids Fire Department were involved in the emergency response.

