Tow bans for some counties as road conditions remain poor

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Snow-covered highways in eastern Iowa are creating travel headaches on Saturday morning, including some restrictions of towing activities for vehicles that slide off of roadways.

The Iowa Department of Transportation and Linn County Sheriff’s Office said that towing services were prohibited in Benton, Iowa, Johnson, Linn, Poweshiek, and Tama Counties until further notice due to the poor road conditions in the area. A wide swath of eastern Iowa was experiencing completely covered highways, according to Iowa DOT reports.

A plow camera from an Iowa Department of Transportation truck along U.S. Highway 30 and 151, east of its interchange with Interstate 380, on Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020. (Courtesy: Iowa Department of Transportation)

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for much of eastern Iowa, with a Winter Storm Warning issued for Delaware, Dubuque, Jackson, Jones, and Jo Daviess Counties. Additional snowfall on Saturday will be in the 1 to 3 inch range for areas included in the advisory, with some higher totals possible in the warning area.

A Winter Weather Advisory, for areas shaded in purple, and a Winter Storm Warning, for areas shaded in pink, in effect on Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020. (KCRG)

“Travel will continue to be an issue early on Saturday, thanks to snow continuing to actually fall across the TV9 viewing area,” KCRG-TV9 Meteorologist Corey Thompson said. “Fortunately, temperatures today will be near freezing, which will help road crews get the major streets and highways clearer for drivers by this afternoon.”

Thompson said that snow will continue, moderate to heavy at times, through at least the morning hours, with activity tapering in the early afternoon.

Colder air settles in to the region for the first part of the week, with highs only in the mid to upper 20s.

