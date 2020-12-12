Advertisement

Total number of COVID-19 cases in Iowa surpasses 255,000

By KCRG News Staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2020 at 11:11 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - The total number of Iowans hospitalized due to the novel coronavirus continued to slowly decrease, according to state data on Saturday.

As of 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, the Iowa Department of Public Health said that 1,924 people were reported as testing positive for COVID-19, putting the state’s total at 255,009 since the beginning of the pandemic. 187,463 people in Iowa are now considered recovered from the disease.

An additional 15 people have been reported as having died from COVID-19. The state’s total number of deaths is 3,212.

820 people are hospitalized due to COVID-19, a net decrease of 13 since Friday morning’s report. 170 of those patients are in intensive care units, a net decrease of five. 94 of those patients require the use of a ventilator, a net decrease of three. 170 people were newly-admitted to Iowa hospitals with the disease over the past 24 hours, the lowest number of new patients since November 3.

An additional 5,281 people had test results reported by public and private labs over the last 24 hours. The positivity rate for this batch of tests was 36.4%. The positivity rate computed using this method may differ from the number on the state’s coronavirus dashboard, due to the fact that the state only releases the number of individuals who tested positive or negative for the first time, not the total number of tests including people who have tested more than once.

A total of 1,278,945 people in Iowa have been tested since the start of the pandemic.

