Snowfall Totals for December 11-12, 2020
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A round of moderate to heavy snow caused large snow accumulations across eastern Iowa from Friday night into Saturday.
Friday’s system started off as rain across eastern Iowa before eventually changing over into snow throughout the evening hours. A few heavy bands of snow started to set up Friday night in our northeast zone that caused roads to become partially covered with snow. Another round of moderate to heavy snowfall then fell overnight Friday and into the first half of the day on Saturday, which quickly deteriorated road conditions.
Most of eastern Iowa saw snowfall accumulation between 2-6″, with a few locations receiving more. One notable location is the Dubuque Regional Airport that reported 9.4″ of snowfall.
When a location has a number and direction, that indicates how many miles from the city center the report was. For example, “3 NNE Cedar Rapids” was reported three miles north-northeast of the center of Cedar Rapids. If a location isn’t listed, it’s because there was not a report from there.
Snowfall total reports for Saturday, December 12, 2020, from the National Weather Service, as of 5:30 p.m.:
|County
|Location
|State
|Snow Total
|BENTON
|1 SSW VINTON
|IA
|5
|BLACK HAWK
|2 SSE WATERLOO
|IA
|3.2
|BREMER
|PLAINFIELD
|IA
|0.9
|BUCHANAN
|INDEPENDENCE
|IA
|1
|BUCHANAN
|INDEPENDENCE
|IA
|1
|BUCHANAN
|2 ENE HAZLETON
|IA
|2
|BUCHANAN
|INDEPENDENCE
|IA
|2
|CEDAR
|DURANT
|IA
|2
|CEDAR
|STANWOOD
|IA
|1.6
|CLAYTON
|2 S OSTERDOCK
|IA
|5.5
|CLINTON
|DEWITT
|IA
|1
|CRAWFORD
|EASTMAN
|WI
|1.8
|DELAWARE
|HOPKINTON
|IA
|5.3
|DELAWARE
|1 NE MANCHESTER
|IA
|2.5
|DUBUQUE
|1 NW CENTER GROVE
|IA
|4
|DUBUQUE
|1 ENE DUBUQUE
|IA
|7
|DUBUQUE
|CASCADE
|IA
|2.5
|DUBUQUE
|1 NW DUBUQUE REGIONAL A
|IA
|9.4
|GRANT
|PLATTEVILLE
|WI
|5.3
|GRANT
|LANCASTER
|WI
|4
|GRANT
|PLATTEVILLE
|WI
|5.5
|GRANT
|SINSINAWA
|WI
|6
|HARDIN
|1 NE IOWA FALLS
|IA
|2
|HENRY
|2 NNW OAKLAND MILLS
|IA
|1.27
|IOWA
|1 ENE NORTH ENGLISH
|IA
|2
|IOWA
|PARNELL
|IA
|1.8
|JOHNSON
|1 ESE NORTH LIBERTY
|IA
|3.5
|JOHNSON
|1 NNE IOWA CITY
|IA
|3
|JOHNSON
|HILLS
|IA
|3.5
|JOHNSON
|1 E IOWA CITY
|IA
|4
|JOHNSON
|SHARON CENTER
|IA
|3
|JOHNSON
|1 W ELMIRA
|IA
|4
|JOHNSON
|1 SW UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS
|IA
|4
|JOHNSON
|2 SSW WILLIAMSTOWN
|IA
|4
|JOHNSON
|CORALVILLE
|IA
|4.2
|JOHNSON
|2 E IOWA CITY
|IA
|3
|LINN
|2 WSW HIAWATHA
|IA
|3.7
|LINN
|CENTER POINT
|IA
|2.5
|LINN
|1 NW CEDAR RAPIDS
|IA
|5
|LINN
|MARION
|IA
|3.2
|LINN
|1 WNW MARION
|IA
|3.2
|LINN
|2 NW CEDAR RAPIDS
|IA
|4.5
|LINN
|1 S HIAWATHA
|IA
|3.5
|LINN
|2 W CEDAR RAPIDS
|IA
|4
|LINN
|LISBON
|IA
|2.8
|LINN
|2 NNE CEDAR RAPIDS
|IA
|2
|LINN
|2 WSW CEDAR RAPIDS
|IA
|2.1
|LINN
|2 NW MARION
|IA
|3
|MARSHALL
|GILMAN
|IA
|4.5
|MUSCATINE
|1 N MUSCATINE
|IA
|3.5
|SCOTT
|2 W BETTENDORF
|IA
|1.6
|SCOTT
|DAVENPORT MUNICIPALITY
|IA
|1.5
|SCOTT
|1 ENE MONTPELIER
|IA
|2.1
|WARREN
|1 W NEW VIRGINIA
|IA
|4
|WASHINGTON
|KALONA
|IA
|4
Submit your photos of today’s snow via YouNews:
Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.