Snowfall Totals for December 11-12, 2020

By Kalie Pluchel
Published: Dec. 12, 2020 at 5:41 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A round of moderate to heavy snow caused large snow accumulations across eastern Iowa from Friday night into Saturday.

Friday’s system started off as rain across eastern Iowa before eventually changing over into snow throughout the evening hours. A few heavy bands of snow started to set up Friday night in our northeast zone that caused roads to become partially covered with snow. Another round of moderate to heavy snowfall then fell overnight Friday and into the first half of the day on Saturday, which quickly deteriorated road conditions.

Most of eastern Iowa saw snowfall accumulation between 2-6″, with a few locations receiving more. One notable location is the Dubuque Regional Airport that reported 9.4″ of snowfall.

When a location has a number and direction, that indicates how many miles from the city center the report was. For example, “3 NNE Cedar Rapids” was reported three miles north-northeast of the center of Cedar Rapids. If a location isn’t listed, it’s because there was not a report from there.

Snowfall total reports for Saturday, December 12, 2020, from the National Weather Service, as of 5:30 p.m.:

CountyLocationStateSnow Total
BENTON1 SSW VINTONIA5
BLACK HAWK2 SSE WATERLOOIA3.2
BREMERPLAINFIELDIA0.9
BUCHANANINDEPENDENCEIA1
BUCHANAN2 ENE HAZLETONIA2
BUCHANANINDEPENDENCEIA2
CEDARDURANTIA2
CEDARSTANWOODIA1.6
CLAYTON2 S OSTERDOCKIA5.5
CLINTONDEWITTIA1
CRAWFORDEASTMANWI1.8
DELAWAREHOPKINTONIA5.3
DELAWARE1 NE MANCHESTERIA2.5
DUBUQUE1 NW CENTER GROVEIA4
DUBUQUE1 ENE DUBUQUEIA7
DUBUQUECASCADEIA2.5
DUBUQUE1 NW DUBUQUE REGIONAL AIA9.4
GRANTPLATTEVILLEWI5.3
GRANTLANCASTERWI4
GRANTPLATTEVILLEWI5.5
GRANTSINSINAWAWI6
HARDIN1 NE IOWA FALLSIA2
HENRY2 NNW OAKLAND MILLSIA1.27
IOWA1 ENE NORTH ENGLISHIA2
IOWAPARNELLIA1.8
JOHNSON1 ESE NORTH LIBERTYIA3.5
JOHNSON1 NNE IOWA CITYIA3
JOHNSONHILLSIA3.5
JOHNSON1 E IOWA CITYIA4
JOHNSONSHARON CENTERIA3
JOHNSON1 W ELMIRAIA4
JOHNSON1 SW UNIVERSITY HEIGHTSIA4
JOHNSON2 SSW WILLIAMSTOWNIA4
JOHNSONCORALVILLEIA4.2
JOHNSON2 E IOWA CITYIA3
LINN2 WSW HIAWATHAIA3.7
LINNCENTER POINTIA2.5
LINN1 NW CEDAR RAPIDSIA5
LINNMARIONIA3.2
LINN1 WNW MARIONIA3.2
LINN2 NW CEDAR RAPIDSIA4.5
LINN1 S HIAWATHAIA3.5
LINN2 W CEDAR RAPIDSIA4
LINNLISBONIA2.8
LINN2 NNE CEDAR RAPIDSIA2
LINN2 WSW CEDAR RAPIDSIA2.1
LINN2 NW MARIONIA3
MARSHALLGILMANIA4.5
MUSCATINE1 N MUSCATINEIA3.5
SCOTT2 W BETTENDORFIA1.6
SCOTTDAVENPORT MUNICIPALITYIA1.5
SCOTT1 ENE MONTPELIERIA2.1
WARREN1 W NEW VIRGINIAIA4
WASHINGTONKALONAIA4

Submit your photos of today’s snow via YouNews:

