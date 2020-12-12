Snowfall Totals for December 11-12, 2020

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A round of moderate to heavy snow caused large snow accumulations across eastern Iowa from Friday night into Saturday.

Friday’s system started off as rain across eastern Iowa before eventually changing over into snow throughout the evening hours. A few heavy bands of snow started to set up Friday night in our northeast zone that caused roads to become partially covered with snow. Another round of moderate to heavy snowfall then fell overnight Friday and into the first half of the day on Saturday, which quickly deteriorated road conditions.

Most of eastern Iowa saw snowfall accumulation between 2-6″, with a few locations receiving more. One notable location is the Dubuque Regional Airport that reported 9.4″ of snowfall.

When a location has a number and direction, that indicates how many miles from the city center the report was. For example, “3 NNE Cedar Rapids” was reported three miles north-northeast of the center of Cedar Rapids. If a location isn’t listed, it’s because there was not a report from there.

Snowfall total reports for Saturday, December 12, 2020, from the National Weather Service, as of 5:30 p.m.:

County Location State Snow Total BENTON 1 SSW VINTON IA 5 BLACK HAWK 2 SSE WATERLOO IA 3.2 BREMER PLAINFIELD IA 0.9 BUCHANAN INDEPENDENCE IA 1 BUCHANAN INDEPENDENCE IA 1 BUCHANAN 2 ENE HAZLETON IA 2 BUCHANAN INDEPENDENCE IA 2 CEDAR DURANT IA 2 CEDAR STANWOOD IA 1.6 CLAYTON 2 S OSTERDOCK IA 5.5 CLINTON DEWITT IA 1 CRAWFORD EASTMAN WI 1.8 DELAWARE HOPKINTON IA 5.3 DELAWARE 1 NE MANCHESTER IA 2.5 DUBUQUE 1 NW CENTER GROVE IA 4 DUBUQUE 1 ENE DUBUQUE IA 7 DUBUQUE CASCADE IA 2.5 DUBUQUE 1 NW DUBUQUE REGIONAL A IA 9.4 GRANT PLATTEVILLE WI 5.3 GRANT LANCASTER WI 4 GRANT PLATTEVILLE WI 5.5 GRANT SINSINAWA WI 6 HARDIN 1 NE IOWA FALLS IA 2 HENRY 2 NNW OAKLAND MILLS IA 1.27 IOWA 1 ENE NORTH ENGLISH IA 2 IOWA PARNELL IA 1.8 JOHNSON 1 ESE NORTH LIBERTY IA 3.5 JOHNSON 1 NNE IOWA CITY IA 3 JOHNSON HILLS IA 3.5 JOHNSON 1 E IOWA CITY IA 4 JOHNSON SHARON CENTER IA 3 JOHNSON 1 W ELMIRA IA 4 JOHNSON 1 SW UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS IA 4 JOHNSON 2 SSW WILLIAMSTOWN IA 4 JOHNSON CORALVILLE IA 4.2 JOHNSON 2 E IOWA CITY IA 3 LINN 2 WSW HIAWATHA IA 3.7 LINN CENTER POINT IA 2.5 LINN 1 NW CEDAR RAPIDS IA 5 LINN MARION IA 3.2 LINN 1 WNW MARION IA 3.2 LINN 2 NW CEDAR RAPIDS IA 4.5 LINN 1 S HIAWATHA IA 3.5 LINN 2 W CEDAR RAPIDS IA 4 LINN LISBON IA 2.8 LINN 2 NNE CEDAR RAPIDS IA 2 LINN 2 WSW CEDAR RAPIDS IA 2.1 LINN 2 NW MARION IA 3 MARSHALL GILMAN IA 4.5 MUSCATINE 1 N MUSCATINE IA 3.5 SCOTT 2 W BETTENDORF IA 1.6 SCOTT DAVENPORT MUNICIPALITY IA 1.5 SCOTT 1 ENE MONTPELIER IA 2.1 WARREN 1 W NEW VIRGINIA IA 4 WASHINGTON KALONA IA 4

