Snow wraps up, temperatures drop in the teens overnight

By Kalie Pluchel
Published: Dec. 12, 2020 at 4:30 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A few light, snow showers are possible for the evening, but the majority of the precipitation is over for today. Expect some clearing of cloud cover overnight, as temperatures drop to chilly levels in the lower teens.

A cold end to the weekend, as our snowpack will be influencing temperatures over the next couple of days. Highs in the upper 20s and low 30s with a mix of sun and clouds.

Chilly temperatures still with us next in the mid to upper 20s in the afternoon. Monday is looking dry, but there is a slight chance for a few light, snow showers due to an upper-level system by the middle of the week. Temperatures will slowly warm towards next weekend.

Snowfall Totals for December 11-12, 2020
First Alert Forecast
Moderate to heavy snow remains possible Saturday morning
