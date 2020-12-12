Advertisement

Moderate to heavy snow remains possible Saturday morning

By Corey Thompson
Published: Dec. 12, 2020 at 6:23 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A storm system will continue to cause travel headaches across much of eastern Iowa for a good chunk of Saturday.

Snow continues today until the afternoon, with most areas being clear of additional snowfall by about 3 to 4 p.m. New accumulations, on top of what you will wake up to today, will be in the 1 to 3 inch range for most, with some isolated areas seeing a little more than 3 inches. Winds stay relatively strong during the day, but start to become lighter tonight.

Cold air settles in for the first few days of the 9-day forecast, with highs in the 20s starting on Sunday through at least Tuesday. A slight chance for some light snow showers works in toward midweek, though nothing as substantial as this weekend is expected.

Following that, temperatures rebound a bit toward next weekend.

