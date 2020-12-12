Kennedy and Washington split season openers

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - It was the season opener for both the boys’ and girls’ programs at Cedar Rapids Washington and Kennedy on Friday.

In the girls’ matchup, Washington won 77-64. Future Hawkeye Hannah Stuelke finished with 28 points and 15 rebounds. In the boys’ game, Kennedy jumped out to a 21-6 lead after the first quarter and never looked back winning 63-48.

