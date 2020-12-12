Iowa Derecho Storm Resource Center finds new location

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Derecho Storm Resource Center has found a new location.

The Center is moving to a new location on the corner of 12th Street and 27th Avenue SW of of Wilson Avenue in Cedar Rapids.

The old location on 1st avenue was sold and will be torn down.

The Resource Center plans to stay closed until Monday to pack, move and set things up. They expect to reopen on Tuesday, December 15th at 4 P.M.

People recovering from the derecho can collect items like, food, clothing and hygiene products. Leaders at the site say they have been helping more than 1,500 people each week since the storm.

