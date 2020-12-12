Iowa City residents have 24 hours to remove snow from their sidewalks or face possible fines

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa City residents have 24 hours to remove snow and ice from sidewalks near their property. Those who do not could be fined.

The City issued a release on Saturday reminding the public that sidewalks must be cleared within 24 hours of a one-inch or greater snowfall, or after any accumulation of ice has ended, so that sidewalks can be safely used by pedestrians. The entire width of the sidewalk must be cleared down to concrete.

Renters are advised to check their leases to see if their landlord has transferred the responsibility of snow and ice removal to them.

According to the release, the City is asking residents to “Be a good neighbor and keep curb ramps clear. Snow and ice-free curb ramps are needed to keep sidewalks accessible to everyone, especially for those with limited mobility. Snow and ice that is shoveled or that accumulates in crosswalks makes it difficult and dangerous for many of our residents, especially those with limited mobility, or children on their way to and from school. When you get to the end of your sidewalk, please shovel a few extra feet to clear the crosswalks and curb ramps if you are able.”

