Iowa budget panel expects little revenue growth for 2021

A view of the Iowa State Capital dome photographed, Wednesday February 9, 2011 in Des Moines. ...
A view of the Iowa State Capital dome photographed, Wednesday February 9, 2011 in Des Moines. (Becky Malewitz/SourceMedia Group News)<br /><br />(KCRG)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 9:44 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - Iowa budget experts say state revenue will increase very slowly through next year as the economy continues to gradually emerge from the coronavirus pandemic recession.

The three-member Revenue Estimating Conference is tasked by state law with coming up with revenue projections in December that Gov. Kim Reynolds must use in crafting a state budget for next year.

The group met Friday and decided to increase revenue projections for the budget year that begins July 1 by $38.7 million above the current year. That’s a miniscule 0.5% increase and provides for revenue of $7.97 billion.

They anticipate revenue growth for the following 2022 budget year of 3.7%.

