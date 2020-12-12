Iowa approves waivers to allow some schools to remain online

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) - Iowa reported more than 2,000 new coronavirus cases as Gov. Kim Reynolds’ administration allowed school districts to keep offering 100% online instruction next week for tens of thousands of students.

The Iowa Department of Education granted waivers allowing the school districts in Des Moines, the state’s largest, and the suburb of Johnston to continue teaching online until Christmas break begins.

Iowa City schools said the department also granted its waiver but that it would nonetheless return to 50% in-person instruction Monday, citing the late notice.

Under the governor’s policy, districts can move online for two weeks if their county’s 14-day positivity rate exceeds 15%.

