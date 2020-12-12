Advertisement

Garza has 34 points in 17 minutes, No. 3 Iowa routs Iowa St

Luka Garza vs Iowa State
Luka Garza vs Iowa State(KCRG)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 11:05 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Luka Garza surged in the second half and finished with 34 points in just 17 minutes, helping No. 3 Iowa rout Iowa State 105-77 on Friday night.

Garza missed nearly 11 minutes in the first half after picking up his second foul, but he responded with 25 points in the second half. He was 13 of 14 from the field — including 10 of 10 after halftime — and made down four straight 3-pointers.

The 6-foot-11 senior scored the most points by a Division I player who played less than 20 minutes in a game over the past 25 seasons, according to ESPN.

Jack Nunge had 17 points and 10 rebounds, and Joe Wieskamp added16 points for the Hawkeyes (5-0).

Javan Johnson led Iowa State (1-2) with 20 points. Rasir Bolton had 18 points.

