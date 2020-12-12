Advertisement

Former Iowa Governor Tom Vilsack faces new challenges as he returns to old job

FILE - In this Jan. 31, 2020 file photo, former United States Secretary of Agriculture Tom...
FILE - In this Jan. 31, 2020 file photo, former United States Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack speaks at a campaign stop for Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden at the LOFT on Jefferson, in Burlington, Iowa. Vilsack will oversee Purdue Pharma&amp;rsquo;s marketing efforts to ensure the OxyContin maker is not overstating the benefits of its opioid painkillers and downplays the danger of addiction, a strategy that critics say contributed to the nation&amp;rsquo;s overdose crisis Purdue Pharma announced Vilsack as its monitor on Friday, Feb. 21.(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File) (KSFY)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 12, 2020 at 4:18 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) - President-elect Joe Biden has nominated Tom Vilsack to take back his old job at the Agriculture Department, saying his eight years of experience at the department under former President Barack Obama would ensure quicker help to rural and poor areas that are “reeling” from the pandemic and economic downturn.

Vilsack said one of his first duties would be to “build back a vibrant and resilient economy” as the department aids in the coronavirus response, including addressing food needs and shortages and getting relief to food workers and producers.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Iowa Department of Transportation plow camera, taken along Interstate 380 near mile marker...
Tow bans for some counties as road conditions remain poor
Ambulance graphic by MGN.
Derecho-damaged tree falls on contractor in Cedar Rapids
Our snowfall forecast remains consistent in the 2-5″ range for much of the area and a Winter...
Rain and snow arrive today, advisory issued for most of the area tonight into Saturday
Ex-credit union manager charged in $1.5 million embezzlement
Cold and icy rain on Friday may turn into 2-5 inches of snow by Saturday in Eastern Iowa this...
Wintry Weather Returns

Latest News

Snowfall Totals from Dec. 11-12, 2020
Snowfall Totals for December 11-12, 2020
Two hospitalized in Cedar Rapids after being struck by vehicle
Two hospitalized in Cedar Rapids after being struck by vehicle
Doctors say post-Thanksgiving COVID surge could still come
Doctors say post-Thanksgiving COVID surge could still come
Iowa Storm Derecho Resource Center
Iowa Derecho Storm Resource Center finds new location