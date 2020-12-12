Advertisement

Dubuque odd/even snow route parking policy starts Monday

A Dubuque snow plow removes snow from National Street in Dubuque/file photo
A Dubuque snow plow removes snow from National Street in Dubuque/file photo(KCRG)
Published: Dec. 12, 2020 at 2:10 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - The City of Dubuque’s odd/even snow route parking policy will be in effect on Sunday, December 13th and Monday, December 14h.

Parking will not be allowed on the odd-numbered side of the streets on Sunday and parking will not be allowed on the even-numbered side on Monday. This will only effect streets identified with snow route signs.,

The policy’s parking restriction will be enforced during the entire posted and declared period, with no allowance for parking prior to the end of the posted time period or after a perceived plow pass. 

Vehicles violating the restrictions will be ticketed and violators fined $30. 

Residents who wish to receive an automatic email and/or text notification when the odd/even snow route policy is implemented can “subscribe” to do so through the “Notify Me” module on the City’s website at //www.cityofdubuque.org/notifyme

Notifications are also posted to the City’s Facebook and Twitter accounts. Additionally, the City will continue to use the CodeRED emergency notification system to phone residents who live on the odd/even snow route. 

To add a phone number to the database, visit www.cityofdubuque.org/codered.   

For more information on Dubuque’s snow and ice control practices, visit www.cityofdubuque.org/snow or call (563)589-4250.

For additional information on the enforcement of this ordinance, please contact Support Services in the Dubuque Police Department at (563)589-4422 or email police@cityofdubuque.org.

