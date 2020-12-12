Advertisement

Derecho repairs slow down due to winter weather

By Kristin Rogers
Published: Dec. 12, 2020 at 1:12 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Winter weather is stalling derecho repairs for some, including an area family who has been displaced from their home since the August storm.

Aleasha LeClere says the amount of damage inside her NE Cedar Rapids home is overwhelming.

“Shortly after we got power back is when we had to move out,” says told us.

Water damage has caused mold throughout making it unsafe to even go inside.

“The ridge cap on the second story came off and that left a 45 foot opening to our attic and the water came in obviously and it flooded our attic into all of the walls from the second story to the foundation,” LeClere says.

Now winter weather is prolonging the repairs that need to be made.

“In this weather they can’t do that because you can’t expose the house to the low temperatures and obviously the elements with the rain and the snow so we have to stop until spring,” she says.

Contractors have temporarily patched the house to get through the chilly months ahead.

Despite everything LeClere is staying positive and she says she appreciates the support her family has received.

“Just be supportive of everyone in the community because we’re all kind of struggling in some way between COVID and the storm,” she told us.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ambulance graphic by MGN.
Derecho-damaged tree falls on contractor in Cedar Rapids
Our snowfall forecast remains consistent in the 2-5″ range for much of the area and a Winter...
Rain and snow arrive today, advisory issued for most of the area tonight into Saturday
An Iowa Department of Transportation plow camera, taken along Interstate 380 near mile marker...
Tow bans for some counties as road conditions remain poor
Ex-credit union manager charged in $1.5 million embezzlement
Cold and icy rain on Friday may turn into 2-5 inches of snow by Saturday in Eastern Iowa this...
Wintry Weather Returns

Latest News

A Dubuque snow plow removes snow from National Street in Dubuque/file photo
Dubuque odd/even snow route parking policy starts Monday
File photo
Iowa City residents have 24 hours to remove snow from their sidewalks or face possible fines
Iowa public schools fall enrollment dropped for first time in a decade
Iowa public schools fall enrollment dropped for first time in a decade
Iowa Derecho Storm Resource Center's new location
Iowa Derecho Storm Resource Center's new location