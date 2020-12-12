Derecho repairs slow down due to winter weather

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Winter weather is stalling derecho repairs for some, including an area family who has been displaced from their home since the August storm.

Aleasha LeClere says the amount of damage inside her NE Cedar Rapids home is overwhelming.

“Shortly after we got power back is when we had to move out,” says told us.

Water damage has caused mold throughout making it unsafe to even go inside.

“The ridge cap on the second story came off and that left a 45 foot opening to our attic and the water came in obviously and it flooded our attic into all of the walls from the second story to the foundation,” LeClere says.

Now winter weather is prolonging the repairs that need to be made.

“In this weather they can’t do that because you can’t expose the house to the low temperatures and obviously the elements with the rain and the snow so we have to stop until spring,” she says.

Contractors have temporarily patched the house to get through the chilly months ahead.

Despite everything LeClere is staying positive and she says she appreciates the support her family has received.

“Just be supportive of everyone in the community because we’re all kind of struggling in some way between COVID and the storm,” she told us.

