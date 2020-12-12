Advertisement

City of Dubuque’s Human Rights Commission sets forward housing priorities for City Council

By Fernando Garcia-Franceschini
Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 8:09 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - The city of Dubuque’s Human Rights Commission has put forward a list of recommended priorities when it comes to solving the city’s lack of affordable housing issue.

Kelly Larson. the city’s human rights director, said Dubuque receives community development funds from the federal government, but one of the requirements attached to that is that the city has to do an analysis on housing every five years.

That is why the Human Rights Commission has put together this list of five priorities to look into when it comes to housing in Dubuque:

- Improving the Human Rights Commission’s effectiveness

- Adding more options for safe and affordable housing

- Preventing arrest records from being an obstacle for people looking to obtain housing

- Reducing the community’s negative perceptions about poverty

- Addressing law enforcement actions that impact people of color the most

“If you think about housing, it really is the cornerstone of being able to meet your other basic needs,” Larson mentioned. “So having stability on where you live, a place that you’re safe and you go home to each day, you can shower you can do the things you need to do to go out and get employment maintain employment. All of those other pieces really hint on the ability to have safe and affordable housing.”

Larson urged the public to voice their concerns to the commission and city officials.

