Cedar Rapids snow crews prepare for winter weather

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids street crews spent the last couple of days preparing for the incoming snow.

This time of year, crews are working in three shifts to provide around-the-clock services, with several facilities throughout the city to store winter weather materials.

But the rain on Friday did not help that situation. The City says it can wash a lot of that brine (which is a salt, water and beet juice mix) away, but they say they always want to be prepared just in case.

“We did go out and do some brining, we didn’t do a whole lot of it and that’s just because we are getting rain ahead of this event and so the brine does tend to get washed off the pavement,” said Mike Duffy, Street Operations Manager for the City of Cedar Rapids.

Duffy said even if rain does wash off some of the brine it’s worth it to put it down because the material is cheap and when it comes to the roads, it can’t hurt.

He also said if the snow turns into an all-plow situation with every crewmember working, it typically takes them around 12 hours to clear the whole city. Otherwise, they won’t get to residential areas until the main roads are clear.

KCRG-TV9 asked Duffy about the road clearing process when it comes to derecho debris. He said that was a concern for them early on but they don’t see the debris being in the way of clearing the streets this weekend.

“We’re at a point now where most of that has been picked up,” said Duffy. “There are piles out there but they’re in piles that we can still plow around. They’re not generally in the street so we’re not as concerned about it as this point.”

