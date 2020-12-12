Carnegie-Stout Public Library sets up food pantry to help those in need

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - The Carnegie-Stout Public Library has put up a free food pantry for the community during regular library hours.

Staff is encouraging anyone in need to take items from the pantry.

The library is asking for donations of canned goods and dry packaged foods, but no glass, expired items, or perishable foods. Donations can be dropped off to a staff member at any library service desk.

The food pantry will be open through December 30.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.