Workers at Shelter House in need of donations after fire at one of their homes

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Workers at Shelter House in Iowa City are asking for help tonight after a fire at one of its homes. It happened at 135 Amhurst Street in Iowa City. The 6 tenants escaped with only the clothes on their backs.

On a rainy Friday afternoon, crews are checking out the damage from Thursday’s fire. While Shelter House workers remain in disbelief. “I got to say it’s pretty devastating,” said Crissy Canganelli, Executive Director with Shelter House.

It’s called the Fairweather Lodge. It houses 6 people who previously experienced homelessness. All made it out safe, but their belongings are gone. Shelter House is housing 5 of the tenants while one is staying with family. Looking at the charred roof and debris, they won’t be able to return anytime soon.

“This is gonna be a long term displacement clearly just by looking at the house,” said Canganelli. “We want to get the six tenants altogether, because this is a community living model.”

Leaders say they are looking for clothes and gift cards to help the 6 get back on their feet. All of them work, and pay rent. After overcoming homelessness, they are faced with another hurdle.

“There were gratefully no physical injuries that were resulting from the event,” said Canganelli. “But we have the emotional toll that we’re trying to work through now.”

Iowa City Fire Department says the fire caused $90,000 of damage, but repairing the lives damaged will take even more than that.

Donations can be made to their emergency shelter location at 429 Southgate Avenue in Iowa City.

