Winter returns

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - After two mild days, the weather turns more wintry for the end of the week. Cold rain begins midday on Friday. The later we get the more rain/snow and snow moves in, which by Saturday leaves accumulating snow behind. Right now it looks like a 2-5″ blanket is likely across most of the TV-9 viewing area. The time of the rain/snow transition will be key in forecast amounts. Colder and more active weather stays with us into next week. Have a good night and stay up to date on the latest winter weather forecast.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.