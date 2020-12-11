Advertisement

Winter returns

By Joe Winters
Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 6:33 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - After two mild days, the weather turns more wintry for the end of the week. Cold rain begins midday on Friday. The later we get the more rain/snow and snow moves in, which by Saturday leaves accumulating snow behind. Right now it looks like a 2-5″ blanket is likely across most of the TV-9 viewing area. The time of the rain/snow transition will be key in forecast amounts. Colder and more active weather stays with us into next week. Have a good night and stay up to date on the latest winter weather forecast.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Reynolds is extending Iowa’s disaster emergency proclamation to December 16th with a few...
Gov. Reynolds extends disaster emergency with a few changes
The Aurora Borealis, commonly known as the Northern Lights, is a light display that is caused...
Eastern Iowa has the chance to see Northern Lights Wednesday night
Iowa State University is working on a new no-touch, mail-in COVID-19 test.
Iowa surpasses 3,000 total reported COVID-19 deaths, as state adopts new reporting method
St. Luke's COVID-19 testing location is moving to a new location in Twin Falls starting...
COVID-19 cases surpass 250,000 in Iowa, 99 additional reported deaths
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky talks during a news conference Tuesday, Dec....
Lawmakers act to avert shutdown, buying time for COVID talks

Latest News

First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast
Cold and icy rain on Friday may turn into 2-5 inches of snow by Saturday in Eastern Iowa this...
Wintry Weather Returns
The morning hours for Friday look to be dry, but the chance of rain increases after 12 pm.
Mild & sunny today, rain/snow moves in Friday
The morning hours for Friday look to be dry, but the chance of rain increases after 12 pm.
First Alert Forecast