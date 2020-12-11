Advertisement

White House presses FDA chief to approve vaccine by end of day

By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 1:56 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — White House chief of staff Mark Meadows on Friday pressed Food and Drug Administration chief Stephen Hahn to grant an emergency use authorization for Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine by the end of the day.

The vaccine won approval Thursday from an FDA panel of outside advisers, and signoff from the FDA is the next step needed to get the shots to the public.

Meadows spoke to Hahn by telephone on Friday, according to a senior official familiar with the call but not authorized to discuss private conversations.

Hahn signaled that he would tell regulators to do so, the official said.

President Donald Trump has been pressing for quick approval for the vaccine.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cold and icy rain on Friday may turn into 2-5 inches of snow by Saturday in Eastern Iowa this...
Wintry Weather Returns
St. Luke's COVID-19 testing location is moving to a new location in Twin Falls starting...
COVID-19 cases surpass 250,000 in Iowa, 99 additional reported deaths
I-80 to U.S. 218 southbound ramp now open
I-80 to U.S. 218 southbound ramp now open
FILE - In this May 6, 2020 file photo, President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with Gov....
Reynolds denies AG Miller’s request to oppose Texas lawsuit to overturn election
The Miles Family of Cedar Rapids shares their 2020 story of surviving the derecho and COVID-19.
Former Hawkeye Linebacker and family on surviving the derecho and COVID in 2020

Latest News

In this Aug. 28, 2020, file photo, a no trespassing sign is displayed outside the federal...
US plans 2nd execution in as many days
After telling the kids to get out their books, the 3rd-grade teacher played a sound effect and...
Kansas teacher pretends to pass gas during Zoom lesson, students love it
President-elect Joe Biden speaks as Vice President-elect Kamala Harris listens at left, during...
LIVE: Biden unveils top picks with deep Obama administration ties
Police have announced an arrest in the death of Caitlyn Kaufman.
Man arrested in death of Nashville nurse Caitlyn Kaufman