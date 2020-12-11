Sports-based programming launched with aim of stopping racism, gender violence

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) - The University of Northern Iowa’s Center for Violence Prevention and the Iowa High School Athletic Association have partnered to develop a new “Leadership in Stopping Racism & Gender Violence” program geared toward high school athletes and coaches.

The programming includes a 20-minute video, featuring IHSAA Assistant Director Chad Elsberry, CVP Director Alan Heisterkamp, and UNI Athletic Director David Harris, which discusses topics like the bystander approach and being an active bystander.

IHSAA and CVP are also offering free activities for coaches and athletes to complete and talk about involving speaking out against racism and sexism.

Heisterkamp said this allows students to know how to confront these issues and realize the harm they cause.

“We’ve got to find ways in which to encourage folks to speak up, and we know that that happens if you’re in an environment that understands that these behaviors aren’t OK,” he said.

Next month, the groups will host an online panel to continue this conversation, called “The Race to Gender and Racial Equality.”

