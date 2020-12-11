Some dogs can detect COVID-19 in sweat, study says

Advertisement

By CNN Staff
Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 8:45 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
(CNN) - Dogs may be able to be trained to detect COVID-19 through sweat, according to a study.

Detection dogs like those that sniff drugs or explosives at airports can also be taught to sniff for certain infections and diseases.

Some countries are exploring the possibility of using those types of dogs as a rapid, reliable, and relatively cheap way to prescreen people for COVID-19.

In a new study based in France and Lebanon, researchers took sweat samples from 177 patients at various hospitals, 95 of which were positive for the virus and 82 were negative.

Six dogs had their sniffing abilities put to the test.

They did dozens of trials, with a success rate of between 76% and 100%.

Experts say it’s a “promising first step,” but more work is needed.

The study was published in the peer-reviewed journal “Plos One” on Thursday.

