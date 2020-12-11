Advertisement

Several displaced after Shelter House’s Fairweather Lodge damaged in fire

Several people were displaced after a fire at Shelter House's Fairweather Lodge home in Iowa City, Iowa on Thursday, December 10, 2020.(Shelter House)
Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 8:42 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Shelter House’s Fairweather Lodge house was damaged in a fire on Thursday afternoon.

Crews responded to a report of a house fire at 135 Amhurst Street at 1:35 P.M. All occupants were out of the house when the fire departments arrived.

Authorities say flames were showing from the front of the house when they first arrived. After extinguishing the exterior fire, crews then entered the house and discovered the fire had spread to the attic.

The fire was brought under control within 40 minutes. No injuries were reported.

The fire caused damage to the both levels of the house and the attic. Damage to the home is estimated to be $90,000.

According to a Facebook post by the organization, the house was home to six individuals who had previously experience homelessness, but had been stably housed as tenants in the program.

The Fairweather Lodge program is a permanent supportive housing intervention that supports the mental health and employment needs of individuals with severe mental illness who are at increased risk of homelessness.

The Lodge program combines affordable housing, supported employment, peer support and accountability, mental health recovery, daily medication support, and access to psychiatric care and counseling support for a critically vulnerable population.

Shelter House says they are now in urgent need of toiletries, blankets, pillows, towels, mens’ undergarments, coats, and jackets in S to XXL, and mens’ shoes in size 10.

Donations can be made to their emergency shelter location at 429 Southgate Avenue in Iowa City.

