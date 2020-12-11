Semi hits hatchback, sends one to hospital in Black Hawk County

BLACK HAWK COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - A man was sent to the hospital Thursday night after being rear-ended by a semi on I-380.

The Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to the crash at around 9:20 p.m. at mile marker 56 of I-380.

Deputies said the injured man’s Kia Soul, and the semi, sustained damage from the collision and ended up in the east ditch.

The driver of the Kia Soul was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the semi was not injured.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.